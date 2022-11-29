PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Pineville Police Department is scheduled to address the public Tuesday evening regarding a case where a woman who was in their custody escaped from a moving patrol vehicle this July and sustained serious injuries.

The incident began just after midnight on July 17, 2022, at the Willow Ridge Apartments.

Pineville Police said officers were called to the area for a domestic disturbance and came across Morgan Elizabeth Lucil Johnson, 27, who they said appeared intoxicated and agitated.

Authorities said Johnson assaulted her boyfriend in front of officers, causing her arrest. They said Johnson resisted arrest but was eventually handcuffed and taken away from the scene.

While being transported, Pineville Police said Johnson was able to get one hand out of her handcuff and proceeded to manually push and slide the rear window of the police vehicle down, creating a small opening.

Pineville Police said Johnson was able to get through the small opening and escaped the police vehicle while still moving. Pineville Police said the officer driving called for medical assistance and began life-saving measures on Johnson.

Johnson was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries this July.

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Morgan Johnson and her family as she continues to fight through these injuries. Our officer who was transporting Morgan Johnson was emotionally affected by this incident and we are extending assistance for our officer’s wellbeing,” Pineville PD said back in July. “This has truly affected everyone involved.”

Pineville Police Chief Michael Hudgins will be holding a live stream on Tuesday evening where he will be reviewing, discussing the changes being made, and answering questions in connection to this in-custody injury of Morgan Johnson.