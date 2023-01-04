PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A councilman for the Town of Pineville was cleared of criminal charges related to allegations that he “unlawfully obstructed an internal police investigation regarding his son,” according to Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer Merriweather.

The DA’s office said the NC State Bureau of Investigation was requested in July 2022 to look into two matters involving the Pineville Police Department.

The first incident involved allegations that Police Corporal Ryan Gladden fired a gun within his and his estranged wife’s home “with the purpose of inciting fear,” officials said.

Officials said evidence suggested that the incident happened on June 4, 2022. Gladden was accused of firing his weapon in the back master bedroom of his home while his wife was in the basement. A child “under the guardianship” of the Gladdens was also reportedly in the home.

Gladden was accused of firing one shot into the bathroom door.

An investigation found that no one had actually witnessed Gladden fire the gunshot and no one at the home placed a 911 call during the incident.

The DA’s office said Pineville Police learned of the incident after Gladden’s wife sent a text the next day to a friend, a PPD officer, allegedly expressing concern for her and the child’s safety.

Gladden’s wife told investigators that she did not believe he was attempting to harm her or the child but was likely attempting to harm himself, officials said.

The officer’s father, councilman Les Gladden, reportedly told SBI investigators that his son was dissembling his personal 9mm Glock handgun and accidentally discharged the weapon.

The district attorney said the evidence was “s insufficient to confirm Ryan Gladden discharged his weapon within his home with the specific purpose of inciting fear in Mrs. Gladden or her child.”

The state said it would not seek criminal charges related to the incident.

Gladden resigned from his position with the Pineville Police Department in Sept. 2022, officials said.

SBI investigators were also requested to look into allegations of obstruction of justice involving Pineville Town Councilman Les Gladden.

The elder Gladden was accused of making statements to Pineville officers during an internal personnel investigation involving his son, Ryan, in April and May 2022.

The district attorney’s office said an officer claimed Gladden had asked him an “overwhelming barrage of questions” about the investigation and that the interaction made him feel uncomfortable.

A second officer said the councilman made statements about Police Chief Hudgins and the internal investigation into Ryan, officials said.

Investigators said the officer reported feeling uncomfortable with the conversation and deemed it to be inappropriate.

According to the District Attorney’s report, Gladden denied attempting to influence the officers to not cooperate with the investigation into his son.

“The words I used probably sounded intimidating because I was so pissed at them because of their lack of caring for Ryan,” he’s quoted as saying in the report. “Was my choice of words correct? Probably not. It was disturbing for me to see them turning their back on somebody so close to them and close to me…then, yeah, I was pissed off.”

The investigation found that despite Gladden’s actions raising questions of impropriety, they did not amount to “criminal illegality.”

“The remaining questions of impropriety raised here by the appearance of nepotism and undue political influence within the Pineville Police Department are deeply concerning,” Merriweather said in the report.

The district attorney went on to say the Town Council’s decision to censure Gladden and its attempt to bar him from all interference in police affairs indicates the town is working to restore “accountability and impartiality to its oversight of law enforcement.”

“But the fact that such conflicts of interests were allowed to persist within a police department—and, at times, were seemingly cultivated by town administration—is of grave concern to this office,” Merriweather added. “Had it not been for Chief Hudgins insisting these matters be independently reviewed, first by a contracted internal investigative agency and then by the State Bureau of Investigation, one wonders whether these institutional failures would have been ultimately remedied. Fortunately, even in the absence of criminal prosecution in these incidents, it appears these underlying concerns are being addressed. These steps forward provide considerable hope to this office as a justice system stakeholder, to the Pineville Police officers whose work can continue unimpeded by the appearance of politics and favoritism, and to the people of Pineville who are wholly deserving of integrity in the delivery of public safety to their town.”