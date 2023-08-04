PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man in Pineville asked his kids to pick his lottery numbers, and that paid off in a $1 million Mega Millions prize in Tuesday’s drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery.

The goal for David Morris was to win the fourth largest Mega millions jackpot ever. Now, he’ll have a chance at $1.35 billion in Friday night’s drawing- the second largest in the game’s history.

Morris found out about his big payday after hearing the $1 million ticket was bought in Pineville and no one had claimed the prize.

“I started hyperventilating,” he said. “I called my wife at work and told her to come home right away.”

The lucky ticket was purchased from the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville and matched numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million.

“We want to buy some land up in the Smoky Mountains where my wife is from,” Morris said.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302 million.