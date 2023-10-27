PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Pineville Town Councilman is running for reelection this fall despite not being able to roam the town police department by himself.

Les Gladden was issued a censure by the town board last October in the wake of an investigation of his son, then a Pineville Police officer, who was allegedly drinking and driving a police cruiser while on duty.

Documents show Gladden attempted to use his authority to prevent an investigation.

The town’s resolution states that Gladden “created an atmosphere of intimidation.”

As part of the censure, Gladden has not been allowed to enter the police department unless on official town business and only if accompanied by supervision. Also if he meets with town department heads, the town manager must be present.

The censure states that it aims to “repudiate his interference with the actions and operations of the Police Dept. of the town of Pineville.” It expires at the end of his current term in December.

Gladden is one of four candidates running for the four spots on Town Council. Early voting is underway, and Election Day is Nov. 7.