PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Like many parts of our region, small business owners are facing increasing rent. Pineville’s historic downtown is no exception.

“Change is coming,” the owner of Slices Allen Jacksons said.

Over the last 12 years, Jackson has witnessed the ebb and flow of Pineville’s historic downtown.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth, I’ve seen a lot of things change, a lot of different businesses came in,” Jackson said.

The majority of changes are happening directly across the street from his barber shop on Main Street.

“Where the Water Bean Coffee is, it was an Unwind Tea, and then for about three years it was about two different deli spots,” Jackson said.

As Pineville’s population continues to grow, so does the interest in real estate in its downtown by developers.

Last year, Carolina Capital became the new owner of the historic strip, build in the early 1900s.

The group is currently renovating the property and has plans to make about $1.25 in improvements.

“This was a nice little quaint area to be in and we just sort of fell into it,” co-owner of Long & Long CPAs Jinny Long said.

For nearly five years, Long and her husband have grown their accounting firm in a 600 sq foot office space in the strip. In August, they started looking for a new location.

“I am going to miss it. I am going to miss having a restaurant that I can walk across the street to and go to lunch. There is going to be a lot to miss from this location,” Jinny said.

Earlier this summer, the Lings approached the new owners about their soon-to-be-expiring lease. With no surprise to them, an increase in rent would be just around the corner as well as expectations to renovate some of their space.

“They wanted us to participate, but the numbers just didn’t work out. “Which is too bad for us because we did really want to stay,” Skip Long said, “For us, it was a clear choice because our lease was running out. Other people are concerned that they will need to leave as well.”

Without the ability to avoid increasing rent, the Longs expects some neighboring business to follow their lead.

Jackson said he is OK with change, as long as it fits their small-town vibe.

“If the tenants can generate business from each other then it would be helpful, but if there are some businesses that don’t make sense in a small town, then I’m not sure,” Jackson said.

A spokesperson with Carolina Capital said right now there is currently one spot in the building up for lease. Their goal is to maintain the current businesses.