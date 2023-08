PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A million-dollar lottery ticket sold at a Pineville convenience store has yet to be claimed, North Carolina Lottery announced on Wednesday.

The $3 Megaplier ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street and matched all five white balls for the $1 million prize.

Meanwhile, nobody has won the MegaMillions jackpot, which is now estimated to be $1.25 billion. After taxes, the winner would take home $625.3 million. The next drawing is Friday night.