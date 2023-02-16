PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a truck in Pineville Thursday morning, according to the police department.

That woman died from her injuries.

Police said the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. on North Polk Street; a truck was traveling northbound and struck the woman in her wheelchair while on the road.

The truck driver ‘remained on-scene and has fully cooperated with police.’

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing, the decease’s name hasn’t been released as they actively search for the next of kin, and criminal charges are not expected at this time.