HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The planned Lagoona Bay development took a big hit Tuesday night when the Huntersville Planning Board voted 6-2 to deny its recommendation.

Board member Stephen Swanick made the initial motion for denial, listing a laundry list of reasons the project didn’t fit the town’s development code, but others saw utility in some of the resort-style community’s features.

That the project was a far cry from the recently approved 2040 Plan was a major point of discernment among board members and residents. The current zonings across 263 acres allows 340 homes, while the proposal from developer Jake Palillo would build 1,100 – a mixture of high-end single-family, townhomes and apartments. The total density is 4.4 units per acre.

The proposal also includes a 200-room hotel, convention center, restaurants and retail space surrounding a man-made “lagoon” for swimming and other water sports.

New for Tuesday’s meeting, Palillo told the board he would make the club membership for a full year, so folks couldn’t just buy a one-day pass. Also, he added a 10-foot pedestrian crossing for N.C. 73 to the plan that also would allow golf carts.

Some members said they liked the idea of planning N.C. 73 as a future commercial corridor. Board Chair Jeff Sny said once he saw a plan involving a “lagoon,” he knew it was from Palillo, saying he knew it would be high-quality. But he reverted back to the 2040 Plan, saying Lagoona Bay was “ahead of its time.”

Board member Stephen Swanick pulled no punches in his motion.

“It’s not in the public interest to approve this plan,” he said. “This proposal and any pending changes would be radical departure from the 2040 Plan.”

Palillo already has homebuilders lined up for single-family homes that are planned to be in the $900,000-$1 million range: Simonini, Classica, Grandfather Homes, Meeting Street.

“I used to be excited about bringing a project, not too excited after what we’ve gone through the last two months,” Palillo said.

The rezoning will now go to the town’s Board of Commissioners for approval. The next meeting is July 17.

Sny mentioned how that the public comment potion of the meeting was far more civil than previous town meetings.

“We kinda nailed that. I’m glad our meeting does not look like the others.”