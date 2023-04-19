CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fight over who pays for a road in Mecklenburg County has made it all the way to Raleigh.

Homeowners in The Palisades neighborhood on Lake Wylie say they could be left on the hook to pay for the road, if something isn’t done soon.

Grand Palisades Parkway sees heavy vehicle use, but it’s a privately maintained-road, and that’s the problem that caught the eye of a state lawmaker trying to make changes.

Grand Palisades is not your average neighborhood road. It winds 3 miles though the southwest Charlotte community. Buses use it to get kids to school and parents to get kids to the soccer match.

But there’s another major use. The road could be used as an emergency evacuation route from the Catawba Nuclear Station across the lake.

That’s part of the reason, combined with the road’s high-traffic volume, that a state lawmaker says public funds should be used to maintain Grand Palisades.

“I really appreciate the community trying to get in front of this before we see ourselves in a potentially dangerous situation,” said N.C. Sen. Deandrea Salvador, a Democrat, representing Mecklenburg County.

Salvador filed Senate Bill 685 to help some homeowners in The Palisades.

“It feels like we’ve just been sucker punched,” said Jeanne Fraser, a Palisades homeowner.

Fraser fears she and some other homeowners would be stuck with paying to maintain Grand Palisades once the developer, Lennar, turns over maintenance of the road.

“We’re really concerned about what the liability and the expense of that would be because we will then be responsible for Grand Palisades Parkway,” said Fraser.

SB 685 sets aside $750,000 in public money to make repairs to the road. The legislation lists more than 20 schools that have buses that travel on it.

“As you have more cars rolling down the road, the deterioration happens at a much more accelerated rate,” said Salvador.

They’re working on speeding up a plan to pay for a road that’s used by many more people than just those living in the neighborhood.

Lennar sent Queen City News the following statement:

“Standard Pacific of the Carolinas appreciates legislative efforts to address the status of Grand Palisades Parkway.”