CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Indiana woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for a $15 million conspiracy to defraud the North Carolina Medicaid program through a public housing provider.

In addition to the prison term, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Delores Jordan, 54, was ordered by Judge Kenneth Bell Tuesday to pay $5.8 million in restitution for her role in the crime.

According to court documents and court proceedings, Jordan was the owner of Legacy Housing, which provided subsidized housing to tenants in Charlotte and Greensboro. Jordan’s co-conspirator, Donald Booker, owned and operated United Diagnostic Laboratories, a Georgia-based urine toxicology testing laboratory, and United Youth Care Services, a Greensboro company that provided mental health and substance abuse treatment services.

Court documents show that from January 2018 to December 2020, Jordan conspired with Booker and others to defraud Medicaid via a fraudulent drug-testing scheme of urine samples of Medicaid-eligible beneficiaries. As Jordan previously admitted in court, she along with other co-conspirators recruited housing-vulnerable individuals and other Medicaid-eligible beneficiaries for housing and other services.

Once enrolled, the beneficiaries were required to submit urine specimens for drug testing as a condition of their participation in the program. The specimens were provided to Booker’s companies for medically unnecessary drug testing.

Booker and his co-conspirators paid Jordan a kickback from the Medicaid reimbursements on the drug testing. Jordan also conspired with Booker to execute a conspiracy to launder the fraudulent proceeds in order to conceal and disguise the nature and source of the illegal kickback payments for the illicit drug testing referrals.

On Dec. 9, 2022, Jordan pleaded guilty to health care fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to commit money laundering. In January, Booker was convicted at trial of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, multiple violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, money laundering conspiracy and money laundering. Booker is awaiting sentencing.

The prosecution for the government is handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Graham Billings and Mike Savage of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte.