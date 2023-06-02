MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Time to get out of the house!

Multiple events for the whole family will surface throughout Mecklenburg County this summer.

Queen City News has compiled a list of a handful you can expect to see in Charlotte, Huntersville, Cornelius, Matthews, Pineville, and Mint Hill.

Charlotte

Huntersville

Cornelius

  • Food Truck Friday 
    • 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • June 2, Cain Park (Tex-A-Lina) 
    • June 16, Robbins Park (Urban Flavor) 
    • July 7, Smithville Park (Journey Pizza) 
    • July 21, Bailey Road Park (Urban Flavor) 
    • Aug. 4, Cain Park (Sandwich Express) 
    • Aug. 18, Smithville Park (B’s Grill) 

Davidson

Matthews

Pineville

Mint Hill

  • Family Fun Nights
    • Veterans Memorial Park | 6:30-9 p.m.
    • Saturday, June 17
    • Saturday, July 15
    • Saturday, Sept. 16