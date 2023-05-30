CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Celebration in Ballantyne!

Novant Health officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the new $154 million Ballantyne Medical Center on Providence Road West.

The 36-bed community hospital will provide patients convenient ‘neighborhood-like’ access to emergency and inpatient services, diagnostic and surgical care, maternity care, and various onsite specialty care services, including women’s health, orthopedics, and cancer.

RIBBON-CUTTING ✂️ | Novant Health officials held a ceremony Tuesday morning for the new $154M Ballantyne Medical Center on Providence Road West. More: https://t.co/Dqcw1UySFL pic.twitter.com/ELrQEpeMxe — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 30, 2023

The center features a 168,000-square-foot hospital and a 56,000-square-foot medical office building.

“It’s one of the fastest-growing counties and cities in America,” said Ben Brodersen, president, and chief operating officer of the medical center. “When you place that burden on a community, the surrounding hospitals are even feeling the pressure that comes from that.”

Both new facilities will be open to patients starting June 12.