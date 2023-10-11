MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested after a police chase that caused a Mint Hill school to go into lockdown, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, officers in the 6600 block of Yateswood Drive near Albemarle Road in Charlotte say they spotted a stolen car that was used in an armed robbery on Friday, September 29.

Officers say they tried to start a traffic stop, but the driver of the stolen car did not stop and led the police on a chase.

Authorities say the chase ended near I-485 and Blair Road in Mint Hill, with the driver and two passengers jumping out of the car and running on foot into the woods. CMPD’s K-9 Unit, helicopter and Mint Hill Police helped find the three suspects.

Officials say 35-year-old Robert Stewart and 30-year-old Brianna Plyler were arrested. The third suspect was not charged.

Stewart is currently being held without bond and is charged with the following:

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Conspiracy Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement

Resisting a Public Officer

Plyler is being held on a $2,500 secured bond and is charged with the following:

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Conspiracy Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Resist/Delay/Obstruct officers.

Rock River High School was placed on lockdown while police searched the area for the suspects, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS). The lockdown was later lifted, and classes resumed as normal for the rest of the day.