STEELE CREEK (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Search efforts resume Wednesday for a missing boater on Lake Wylie after the person disappeared following an apparent accident on the water.

Officials with the Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department told Queen City News that on Tuesday, March 28, at 7:40 p.m. multiple fire and rescue crews were called to Lake Wylie near the Catawba Yacht Club for a possible boating accident.

Authorities discovered a rowing-style boat that appeared to be involved in an accident, with one person missing.

Rescue crews searched for the missing person until 10:16 p.m. Tuesday.

“Units are already back at the incident site this morning conducting searches and this will continue throughout the day. We ask that any boaters use caution in the vicinity of Youngblood Road West and Here at Last Lane area of Lake Wylie so that our search teams can safely perform their job,” an official with the Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the day.