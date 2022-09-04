CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An impaired suspect driving a tractor-trailer led a high-speed chase on I-77 before striking patrol vehicles and overturning, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Sunday.

Troopers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Mecklenburg County around 8:10 p.m. Saturday on I-77 on a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was the suspect in multiple hit-and-run vehicle collisions in Gaston County, according to the trooper’s report.

Troopers said the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued on I-77 northbound for about 20 minutes before a tire deflation device stopped the semi near Iredell County. The truck then collided with two patrol vehicles parked on the shoulder and overturned. Traffic was blocked in the northbound directions and none of the troopers were in their vehicles when they were struck and were uninjured.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 63-year-old Pennsylvania resident Monte Gore, was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries. He faces multiple charges including impaired driving, gun and drug possession, and eluding arrest.

I-77 did not fully reopen until about 1 a.m.