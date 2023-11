HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash on Interstate 77 North has closed four lanes in Huntersville Tuesday evening.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at mile marker 21. Four of the six northbound lanes, including toll lanes, are blocked.

The traffic impact is expected to be high approaching Exit 23, with the scene expected to clear by 8:30 p.m.