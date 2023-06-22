CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Family and friends of Paul Tate Jr. had one last thing to say to him as they remembered his life.

The 21-year-old Livingstone College student was shot and killed June 14 at the Rozzelle Crossing shopping center in Northwest Charlotte.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested the next day and charged with murder.

Tate’s closest friends lifted candles to the sky and loudly told him they loved him, before releasing balloons in his favorite colors — in the same spot he lost his life.

Whitney Charles frequently saw Tate whenever he came into her store off Mount Holly-Huntersville-Road.

“He had such a strong impact on the youth, and on the younger generation, they looked up to him,” said Charles, the owner of De’Luxe Beauty Spa and Company and De’Luxe Beauty Supply. “So now I believe his legacy will be able to inspire them. For them to be able to go after their dreams.”

Several people with nonprofit organizations aimed at curbing violence in the community spoke at the vigil, urging the people in attendance to put the guns down and form a better path in life.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies from the community engagement team along with Sheriff Garry McFadden came out in support but also with a message of urgency to stop the violence.

“Whenever we are ready to stop it, let us know,” McFadden said. “Whenever y’all are ready to stop going to the funerals, let us know when you tired of going to funerals and missing people out of your classes… let us know.”