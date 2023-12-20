CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As a local Santa Claus, Jeff Campagna gives children someone to believe in, and someone who speaks to them. The story of the man behind the beard gives him even more will to spread joy.

“The sights and sounds of Christmas are always my favorite,” said Campagna.

At Northlake Mall earlier this month, he helped make special memories this Christmas season.

The deaf community often feels left out of the holiday magic, but as a signing Santa, he helps bridge the communication gap. Down the escalator, they met someone as happy to be there as they were. At the mall, he signed off on Christmas wishes.

“So what do you want for Christmas?” he asked a boy, who quickly replied. “Oh, dirt bike.”

“Just to know that I’m making somebody’s day,” Campagna told Queen City News. “But they’re making my day more so than anything else.”

“Okay, you’ve got a list!” he said after a girl signed a few items on her list.

Campagna can identify with each child. Christmas in the past spurred him to live in the present.

“When I was a young kid, to be honest with you, I didn’t have a whole lot of wonderful memories with a Santa,” he says. “You know with the beard and trying to understand what Santa was saying. I just kind of sat in his lap.”

Campagna began wearing a hearing aid at the age of 4, because of a condition called EVA. He showed us a childhood photo with Santa at a moment, he says, he didn’t feel comfortable.

“That magic wasn’t there,” said Campagna. “I guess with my hearing disability I wasn’t really able to engage with a Santa.”

The exception was his late father, who was known to dress up as jolly ‘ol Saint Nick. Campagna’s mom sometimes caught him in the act as he ate his cookies. Now that he’s known as Kris Kringle, Jeff wants to bring similar joy to kids who fall into his lap.

“It just takes them a minute to really understand that, ‘Hey cool, Santa can sign to me.’ It’s just that sense of connection,” he says.

Northlake Mall was just one stop for Signing Santa. He also made an appearance for the local chapter of HITCH-UP, a support group for families with children who have hearing loss.

Jeff became profoundly deaf at 24. A decade later, he received cochlear implants that changed his life. When Jeff heard his dad’s voice on the phone, he teared up. His wife recorded the moment.

“I’m getting emotional now,” he said.

“Love you bud,” said his dad.

“Love you, too,” Jeff replied, his voice trembling with emotion.

“Really emotional, being able to understand what he was saying,” Campagna explains. “Oh, oh man… I lost it.”

His sense of hearing today only sharpens his sense of perspective as signing Santa.

“It’s a really unique opportunity for me because I relate. I think that connection is there,” Campagna says.

The smiles are the greatest sign that Santa slayed that day.

“I reflect on my life as well,” said Campagna.