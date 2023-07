CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A southbound lane of N.C. 49 is closed after a vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Steele Creek area.

The incident occurred at 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of South Tryon Street and Carowinds Boulevard, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The left lane is closed after Carowinds Blvd.

NCDOT expects the incident to clear by 5:50 p.m. As of 5:15 p.m., traffic was backed up to Westinghouse Boulevard.