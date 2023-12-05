CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A neighborhood along Steele Creek Road, across from the Charlotte Outlets, may soon be no more after a recent sale of the entire neighborhood to a real estate firm.

The specific area in question, Rigsby Road and Paragon Drive, sit across from the stores and restaurants surrounding the Charlotte Outlets, with an access point next to the entrance to Interstate 485 Outer.

Homes have been abandoned. The now-former residents were reportedly given until late last week, November 30, to move out.

Property records showed the properties were recently sold to a limited liability company connected with Ram Realty Advisors, who have an office in Charlotte. Queen City News reached out for comment from the company but did not hear back by our deadline.

For those that grew up in the neighborhood, they noted the rich sentimental personal history.

“I grew up here, in this neighborhood,” said Tim Sosebee. He said his mother is noted for her Christmas lights on the home, something that will no longer be there.

What will be in its place is a source of wide speculation in Steele Creek. Sosebee noted that he’s been made aware of a fast food company, townhomes, apartments, a hotel, and a possible medical facility coming to the properties in question.

Property records showed homes and/or property were sold for as little as $289,000 up to $1.14 million, but the reasons for selling may have involved more than just money.

That specific neighborhood has seen the glut of traffic from other neighborhoods in Steele Creek and the Charlotte Outlets, and being so close to Interstate 485.

Sosebee remembers how the area used to look, growing up.

“This was country,” he said. “You used to drive 15-20 minutes to see the first street light…and that was at (Highway) 49 and Tyvola, where the landfill used to be.”

Sosebee noted his mother, who has since moved, will be putting her Christmas lights up at a different location.