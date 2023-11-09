MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old student was arrested at North Mecklenburg High School Thursday for having firearms in his car and carrying roughly 100 THC vape pens, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Authorities said there was a call regarding potential illegal activity and Miguel Angel Penaloza Guz was attempting to leave campus when he was stopped by officers. Huntersville Police said a “K9 sniff” resulted in locating approximately 100 THC vape pens.

Miguel Angel Penaloza Guz. (Huntersville Police Dept.)

A subsequent search of Guz’s vehicle resulted in locating two firearms, officers said, with extended magazines.

The vape pens Miguel Angel Penaloza Guz was allegedly possessing. (Huntersville Police Dept.) (Huntersville Police Dept.)

Guz is charged with trespassing, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds, felony possession of marijuana, and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Queen City News obtained the statement that was sent to North Meck High School students and families:

“Good afternoon North Mecklenburg High School families, this is Principal Hood with an important message. Today, a student was discovered selling vape pens on campus. Law enforcement was immediately notified and took the student into custody. Upon further investigation, law enforcement also discovered two firearms in the student’s vehicle.

There was no threat to students and staff.

We ask that you continue to partner with us in creating a safe learning environment for all students by reinforcing with your children that weapons and prohibited substances are neither appropriate for, nor permitted in, our schools and is a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority.

Thank you for your continued support of North Mecklenburg High School.“