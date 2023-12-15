CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teacher at SouthLake Christian Academy turned himself into authorities Friday after allegedly having an appropriate relationship with a student.

The Cornelius Police Department charged Tyler Dean Melton, 26, with felony sex acts with a student and indecent liberties with a student.

Police began investigating Melton at the Huntersville private school in August.

He turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center Dec. 15 and was issued a $10,000 secured bond.