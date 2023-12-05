MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A small Christmas tree is part of a memorial created to remember a classmate at Rocky River High School.

Monday morning, 18-year-old Jovany Escamilla-Salinas was driving a Honda Civic down Allen Station Road with 17-year-old Valeria Nikol Almanza-Maciel and 16-year-old Sherline Zavaleta-Marroquin as passengers.

Police say Escamilla-Salinas crashed into a parked tanker truck wedging his car under the truck. He died on the scene, and Almanza-Maciel and Zavaleta-Marroquin were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Escamilla-Salinas was likely speeding at the time of the crash.

The memorial is near the crash site on Allen Station, less than a mile from Rocky River High.

Doug Herbert is the founder of B.R.A.K.E.S., which stands for “Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe.” He lost two sons in a crash in 2008.

Now, Herbert teaches teens and their parents safe driving in hands-on classes.

“It looks to me like they weren’t watching where they were going,” Herbert said. “They hit a parked semi-truck on the side of the road. Well, how does that happen? They probably didn’t have their eyes on the road. I know for sure when you don’t have your eyes on the road that causes the chances of being in a collision way higher.”

Herbert has helped more than 130,000 students learn the tools for defensive driving since he founded B.R.A.K.E.S.

“It’s usually driver error and that’s one thing that we can really fix,” Herbert said. “So, hopefully this is wake-up call to everybody to realize, ‘Hey, driving a car is a big responsibility. Let’s follow some rules.’ You know, follow speed limits.”

As the community grieves the loss of a student and prays for recovery for the other two, Herbert hopes the resources he provides can make students and parents make better choices behind the wheel.

“We hope that we can get some of the other teenagers to think about the consequences of not driving safely,” Herbert said. “We’ve got some responsibility as parents too. Every parent wants to be their kids’ best friend, but sometimes you got to be the parent, and it might not be the most popular decision when you take their keys away.”