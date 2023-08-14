MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was found dead near a Matthews road Monday evening, and officials are asking for help identifying the young man, according to the police department.

The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Bathgate Lane near Swaim Drive.

Authorities describe the person as a 5’7″-5’8″, 150-160 lb — Hispanic or Black male in his mid-to-late teens. They say he was wearing a navy-blue t-shirt, red Nike shorts, size eight Nike shoes, and black ankle socks, like the photos provided below:

(Courtesy: Matthews Police Department)

Officials advised he has black mid-length hair, a mustache, and braces on his teeth.

No preliminary info suggested foul play; however, police say this is an active and ongoing case.

With any information, don’t hesitate to contact the department at (704) 847-5555.