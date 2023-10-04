CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Mecklenburg County municipality that received the most state funding this year was not the obvious choice.

Coming in at north of $18 million, Mint Hill and organizations that specifically serve the town topped the county’s list, according to county records. The amount is more than the $17.7 million given to Charlotte, which has a population 33 times that of the eastern Mecklenburg town.

Documents show the majority of the Mint Hill funding ($16 million) from the delayed state budget is a grant for capital improvements at the town’s community center. The Mint Hill Athletic Association landed $1.3 million for “capital improvements and equipment.”

No other Mecklenburg town received more than $4 million. Mint Hill’s neighbor Matthews, which has a slightly larger population, only got $390,000.

The state made its grant for the proposed tennis complex at the River District official, giving the city of Charlotte $17.5 million.

At Tuesday’s Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meeting, several board members voiced their displeasure with state legislators.

“This is just incredible how the way that our state is operating right now,” Susan Rodriguez-McDowell said. “It’s extremely disturbing.”

Pineville received no state funding for the current fiscal year.

Here is a breakdown of the Mecklenburg municipalities’ fiscal year 2023-24 state funding: