CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With temperatures forecast in the upper 90s this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg authorities are working together to support the community by providing relief from the heat to vulnerable populations.

On Friday, Medic reported responding to four heat-related calls, when feels-like temperatures reached 102 in the Queen City.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will provide free transportation to the Roof Above Day Services Center, any Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library location and the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and spraygrounds listed below, which are designated as cooling stations.



Resources include:

Cooling Stations

In collaboration with Mecklenburg County, Roof Above is offering its Day Services Center (945 N. College St.) as a cooling station for anyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Mecklenburg County. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

Misting stations, fans, water fountains and chairs are also available. In addition, outreach staff will visit homeless encampments to provide information about relief, cooling station locations, and water if needed.



Park and Recreation Centers

The following Recreation and Senior Centers are open to residents seeking relief from the heat:

Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte

David B. Waymer Recreation Center, 14008 Holbrooks Road, Huntersville

Eastway Regional Recreation Center, 3150 Eastway Park Drive, Charlotte

Ivory/Baker Recreation Center, 1920 Stroud Park Court, Charlotte

Mallard Creek Recreation Center, 2530 Johnston Oehler Road, Charlotte

Marion Diehl Recreation Center, 2219 Tyvola Road, Charlotte

Northern Regional Recreation Center, 18121 Old Statesville Road, Cornelius

Revolution Park Sports Academy, 1225 Remount Road, Charlotte

Recreation and Senior Center locations and hours of operation are available online.

Park and Recreation: Spraygrounds

The following spraygrounds are available 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily:

Clarks Creek Community Park, 5435 Hucks Road

Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park, 1100 E. Trade St.

Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th St.

First Ward Park, 301 E. Seventh St.

Latta Park, 601 E. Park Ave.

Nevin Park, 6100 Statesville Road

Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.

West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Drive

Veterans Park, 2136 Central Ave.

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center, Cordelia Pool and Ramsey Creek Beach are open weekends: noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center is located at 2014 Statesville Avenue.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Libraries

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library locations are generally open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.