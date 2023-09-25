CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Mecklenburg County detainees were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after being found unresponsive inside the holding cell area of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said all three residents were treated on the scene by local first responders during the emergency responders. They reportedly became responsive as they were transported to Atrium Health CMC. for additional treatment and evaluation.

MCSO is not releasing the names of the residents involved. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the medical emergency.

Medic, the Charlotte Fire Department and the detention center health care service provider Wellpath assisted with the treatment.

“I am proud of my staff and our first responder partners exemplary handling of this incident,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “MCSO staff is dedicated to consistent training, enabling them to respond effectively to any given situation, as they demonstrated today. We will continue to remain committed to ensuring the safety and care of all residents within the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.”