MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It has been an incredibly busy year for Mecklenburg County law enforcement, juvenile court employees and community groups trying to tackle the issue of violent juvenile related crimes.

Between January and March, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 152 juveniles in relation to vehicle thefts alone.

Kids made up 62 percent of those crimes.

Last year, North Carolina saw a 24 percent increase in violent juvenile related crimes, but those numbers reportedly only scratch the surface in Mecklenburg County.

“In Mecklenburg County, we’re seeing the numbers be a lot more dramatic than that,” Billy Lassiter, the state’s deputy secretary of juvenile justice, told Queen City News in March. “Additional youth violence that we haven’t seen in a long time in our state.”

Eighty percent of violent juvenile related crimes across the county were committed with a firearm in 2022. The most common, still, are car thefts and armed robberies.

Last week, Mecklenburg County commissioners approved the annual budget of $2.05 million for the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council to fund its programs.

This year, the JCPC has added three new programs to its list. (attached PDF of the list)

They include:

ARISE-KRE8IVU – Vocational Skills – $43,297

Youth Style Fitness-The Holistic Approach – Skill Building/ Mentoring/ Counseling – $106,376

SaluteU (For the Struggle Inc.) – Juvenile Structured Day – $103,760

Crime Justice Service Director Sonya Harper said these programs, especially SaluteU, will break down transportation barriers by being set up directly in heavily impacted neighborhoods.

“A couple of these programs are working where we’re seeing the highest juvenile crime numbers,” Harper explained. “The SaluteU program is based in the Beatties Ford corridor, so we’re really excited to have them on board to provide a juvenile structured day program. So, it gives kids services. A place where they can go during the day.”

“Kids are seeing much higher needs than before the pandemic,” Lassiter explained. “So we need additional resources in our community.”

Annually, JCPC groups in Mecklenburg County help around 800 kids, mostly between the ages of 13 and 16.

The addition of these three new programs will not only provide a way to reduce recidivism but give juveniles a better chance of finding a vocation or a path in life that would’ve been closed off to them otherwise.

“The focus is really on rehabilitation,” Harper said. “We’re looking for options to enhance our ability to keep them from re-engaging.”