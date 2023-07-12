CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Town of Cornelius is working to restore some of its systems after it discovered ransomware on an employee’s computer Tuesday night.

Town officials believe they caught the threat early, and they were able to disconnect other on-site technology to try to contain the threat. However, they say services typically provided over the phone are delayed or unavailable. 911 service is still operational.

“We’ve disconnected everything that needed to be disconnected. We’re scanning all of our servers to make sure that threat does not exist anywhere else,” said Communications Manager MaeLynn Joyner.

According to Sophos, an international IT Security company, 69 percent of local and state governments were hit with ransomware over the past year. That’s up from 58 percent in 2021.

“It’s very serious. If the ransomware is successful, the government can be shut down,” said Jeremy Wanamaker, CEO of Complete Network. “People can be unable to access their data; EMS can be affected; other town services can be affected.”

Luckily, town leaders believe they caught the virus early enough to avoid widespread damage. However, enhancing cybersecurity is a critical need Cornelius IT professionals addressed when they requested money for the latest budget.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Town Manager Andrew Grant told Queen City News the newly approved budget did allocate funds to address cybersecurity concerns.

In a statement, he said:

“The Town Board did approve the Manager’s Recommended Budget which included a 1 cent increase in property tax rate above revenue neutral. Included in the budget were many recommended items, including an IT-related capital item that will improve the Town’s cyber security. Cyber security is an ongoing initiative, and over the past several years, the Town has made strides in improving and maintaining its cyber security. The measures in place have prevented and mitigated numerous attacks and made them non-issues. Unfortunately, cyber threats are constantly evolving, and even the most robust security measures cannot prevent or anticipate every type of attack. The Town is committed to improving and maintaining a secure network. Also, the budgeted capital item would not have been associated with the attack that occurred.” Repairs Underway: Existing support column removed from Fury 325 at Carowinds

The Town funded a new IT position in its FY24 budget as well.

Joyner says the Town will not be able to release what if any, data was breached until all system scans are complete. At this point, there is yet to be a timeline for when that could be completed.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

In the meantime, Mecklenburg County Emergency Management and the North Carolina Local Government Information Systems Association are assisting the Town.