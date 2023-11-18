MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tricia Cotham, a North Carolina Representative who switched parties in April 2023, has announced she’s running for re-election in Mecklenburg County.

Cotham made the announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday morning.

My home is full of family today. After our prayers and talks, I’ve decided that I will seek re-election to keep representing Mecklenburg County

and I look forward to meeting the voters of HD-105. 🇺🇸 — Tricia Cotham (@triciacotham) November 18, 2023

In April, Cotham accused the Democratic Party of bullying and said her breaking point was when she received criticism for using the prayer hands and American flag emojis on her social media and vehicle.

Cotham said when she returned to Raleigh, the Democratic Party was “unrecognizable” to her and wanted to “victimize people who have free thoughts and solutions.”

“I’m not a politician, and I’m no longer a Democrat, but I will remain a public servant,” she concluded.

The North Carolina Democratic Party called it a “betrayal,” and “deceit of the highest order.”

Tricia Cotham received 59% of the votes in the 2022 general election for House District 112, but the switch gave the Republican party a supermajority.

She’ll be on the ballot for the 2024 general election in House District 105.