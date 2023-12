MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vehicle fire has closed a lane on Interstate 485 in Matthews Thursday afternoon.

According to N.C. Department of Transportation, the fire occurred just before 4 p.m. and closed the right lane on Outer I-485 after Exit 52 (John Street). Traffic is shown backed up to Rea Road (Exit 59).

The scene is expected to clear around 5 p.m.