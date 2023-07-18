MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Video obtained by Queen City News shows a FedEx truck blowing through a stop sign in Mint Hill Monday afternoon.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. on July 17, 2023, at the corner of Beaver Dam and Pine Lake Lane.
A neighbor who caught the incident on camera says the police have been notified; additionally, the street has been marked as having special needs children in the area.
FedEx released the following statement regarding the situation:
“Safety is our highest priority, and we are deeply concerned by the activity depicted in this video.
We are reviewing this matter and will take the appropriate action.”
This is a developing story; check back for updates.