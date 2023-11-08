HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A road-widening project several years in the making is taking a crucial step this month with a public meeting.

The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to learn more about several projects in development to improve N.C. 73 between N.C. 16 in Lincoln County and U.S. 29 in Cabarrus County. Five separate projects are proposed to widen N.C. 73 to four lanes between Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville and U.S. 29 in Cabarrus County.

It also includes major adjustments to the N.C. 73/Interstate 77 interchange (Exit 25).

Huntersville town leaders requested the meeting to help residents learn more about current project schedules and design innovations to improve safety and traffic flow throughout the area. The Board of Commissioners voted last month to support a redesign of the N.C. 73 interchange with Beatties Ford and Brown Mill roads warranted from the widening.

The drop-in style meetings will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Lake Norman Baptist Church, 7921 Sam Furr Road. People may attend either meeting at any time to discuss the projects with NCDOT staff. More information and project maps are available on the open house information page.

The start of construction on the stretch between N.C. 16 and Northcross Drive is estimated for 2026 and costing $302.8 million.

As part of the Exit 35 redesign, two new bridges would be added across I-77.

Huntersville residents were first introduced to the projects in 2018, when the state said they would begin in 2020. But a budget shortfall that year led to a backlog of road construction throughout the state.

Anyone requiring special services at the meeting should contact Diane Wilson at pdwilson1@ncdot.gov or 919-670-7686 as early as possible so arrangements can be made.

People who speak Spanish and have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.