CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Whitewater Center will have one fewer day of fireworks next week after Mecklenburg County pulled its permit to shoot them off.

The county said that they have communicated with the Whitewater Center that the fireworks permit for Tuesday, July 4, has been rescinded, but July 3 is still approved.

The outdoor activity venue will have its annual Fourth of July Celebration both days, which are slated to have the usual live music and trail races. A spokesperson said the Whitewater Center has no comment on the pulled permit.

“We have a permit to shoot fireworks on Monday, July 3rd and will still have fireworks on Monday evening,” the Whitewater Center said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming everyone on Monday and Tuesday night to celebrate the Independence Day holiday. All other festival programming for both days … will continue as previously scheduled.”