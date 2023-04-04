CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tax revaluations had commissioners and residents up in arms during Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County board meeting.

During the meeting, commissioners were able to ask all of their questions surrounding the spike in property taxes. The answers appeared to leave them even more confused over the process, however.

The point of angst surrounding revaluation was that while many residential properties spiked in value from their 2019 figures, golf and country clubs — mostly the heart of wealthy communities — throughout the county actually decreased in value.

Arthur Griffin, Commissioner At-Large:

“I’m a member of a country club,” At-large Commissioner Arthur Griffin said. “So let’s say you pay $100,000 to join a country club, and you pay $10,000 a year for maintenance. And the country club can put probably two or $3 million worth of improvements, but yet the tax burden goes down. I mean, that’s just fundamentally wrong.”

Those at the meeting were left still perplexed at how this could be. The Quail Hollow Country Club is home to the 2022 President’s Cup and Mecklenburg’s most expensive homes, but was only valued at $9 million. By contrast, one of the residents said an empty parcel near her neighborhood was valued at $16 million.

Charlotte Country Club was valued at $22,000,000 in 2019, and $12,272,300 in 2023. The Quail Hollow Country Club was valued at $13,500,000 in 2019, and $9,886,500 in 2023.

Assessor Ken Joyner said he doesn’t make the rules —the General Assembly does — and the statute goes off of the income-based method. By using that methodology, somehow country clubs’ property values decreased, and residential homes built right next to them increased.

Commissioner acknowledged Joyner didn’t make that call, but nevertheless they questioned the methodology.

Residents in attendance voiced their frustration as well.

“The systems were designed to keep these inequalities in place,” said Charlotte resident Kate Murphy. “I want the country clubs to be taxed on the value of their land.”

Commissioners made it clear that they want to try to make some changes to the N.C. statute that outlines the property evaluation method. They plan on proposing these changes in their next yearly legislative agenda.