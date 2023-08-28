NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Medicaid expansion will no longer launch this October, as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the North Carolina General Assembly ‘failed to take needed action.’

Authorities with the NCDHHS said they’ve been working every day to be ready for Oct. 1.

“Now, with five days left and clarity that no votes will be taken, the department is confident that legislators will not sign a budget this month, nor pass separate legislation giving the final authorization to provide health coverage to more than 600,000 North Carolinians,” NCDHHS said in a written statement, released on Monday.

A new launch date will be announced following the needed legislative action, NCDHHS said.

“The delay tragically results in hundreds of thousands of people not being able to access care when they may need it most. Nearly half of the people eligible for expansion would be automatically enrolled in full coverage on day one,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley.

In March 2023, bipartisan majorities in the NC General Assembly passed legislation expanding Medicaid, putting NC on a path to provide access to care for more than 600,000 people.

The NC General Assembly tied Medicaid expansion going live to the enactment of a state budget which at that time was expected to be enacted by June 30. NCDHHS said that if they had final authority to move forward with expansion by Sept. 1 — either through the budget or a different piece of legislation — Medicaid expansion would launch on Oct. 1.

