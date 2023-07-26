(WGHP) — Meet the Texas horned lizard.

Despite “Texas” being in their name, they have been found in North Carolina.

These lizards are most active in very hot climates and can squirt blood out of their eyes if threatened by a predator.

But if you see one, have no fear. They are harmless to humans.

However, ants certainly should be afraid of Texas horned lizards since they are the main source of food for them.

For protection, they will partially bury themselves in sand and stay still, relying on their natural camouflage to protect them.

They are native to the western United States, and a single colony of Texas horned lizards has been documented in Onslow County along the southeastern coastal plain of NC.

They were recently introduced to NC as part of the pet trade.