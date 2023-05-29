NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Memorial Day is a time that we remember the lives and legacies of our nation’s fallen veterans.

Some choose to honor those who lost their lives in different ways.

“I wear a bracelet on my wrist to try to help remember the brother that we lost from my unit,” said Marine Corps veteran Joseph Carranti.

It’s a day to remember those who paved the way for our freedom risking and sacrificing their lives.

“I did not expect to see this turnout. It was awesome,” said American Legion Post 321 Commander Frank Christmas. “It just pounds on your heart. It shows the patriotism that’s here in Huntersville and also in Cornelius.”

Today across the country and here in the Carolinas, veterans and their families spend time to remind everyone of the reason this federal holiday exists.

“Kids need to know,” Christmas said. “They don’t teach this in history in school anymore, and kids need to know why they have the freedoms that they have.”

“Cookouts and school are about to end, and all that, and it’s not that at all,” said Linda Robinson, spouse to a veteran. “It’s honoring the people who gave their lives.”

Originally known as Decoration Day, the day of remembrance became an official federal holiday in 1971. It’s oftentimes marked with visits to cemeteries and memorials or ceremonies like the ones in Huntersville and Indian Trail.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out and remember those that have served our country and given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Taps player Darren Seigler.