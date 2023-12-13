RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A rare, signed ticket from one of the most memorable NCAA men’s basketball national championship games in history is up for auction.

A ticket stub from the 1982 championship between North Carolina and Georgetown – when a freshman named Michael Jordan hit the game-winning jumper for the Tar Heels with 17 seconds left – is open for bidding.

Approximately 17.52 million televisions tuned in to watch this game, making it the second most-watched NCAA game in history, behind the Michigan State-Indiana State game starring Magic Johnson and Larry Bird in 1979.

Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) graded this ticket as one of just 11 examples of this rare stub remaining, as well as the only one to be signed by Jordan.

Bidding is open until 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 21.

Click here to make a bid on the ticket.