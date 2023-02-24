MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “impaired driver” crashed after fleeing a traffic stop in Union County with his seven-year-old child early Friday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a detective attempted to pull the driver over in the area of NC-218 and Russell Road.

Authorities said the detective turned on his emergency lights and sirens, but the suspect refused to stop and fled at speeds between 70-90 mph for several miles.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the Mint Hill area. The suspect’s seven-year-old child was found inside the vehicle.

Both the driver and his child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, faces charges of felony flee to elude, child abuse and driving while impaired.