CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mint Hill man tested his luck and is now cashing in on a scratch-off win this week, North Carolina Lottery officials announced on Tuesday.

Mint Hill resident Lythe El-Hulu will take home $142,501 after taxes after buying a $5 Lucky Hot 5’s ticket from a mart on West C Street in Kannapolis.

The game debuted in July of last year and features five top prizes of $200,000. El-Hulu claimed the last remaining prize.