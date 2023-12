MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has life-threatening injuries following an accident that involved an extraction in Mint Hill Friday evening.

According to Medic, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 on Matthews-Mint Hill Road at David Drive.

The injured person was transported to Atrium Health CMC. The extraction from a vehicle reportedly took 30 minutes to complete.

The accident caused serious backups on Matthews-Mint Hill Road in both directions.