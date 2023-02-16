HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina Teen USA 2023 pageants will be held in High Point this month.

The pageants will take place on Feb. 24-25 at the High Point Theatre and it is the official preliminary to the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Pageants.

The preliminary competition will take place on Friday, Feb. 24, and the final completion will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 in the evening.

Contestants between the ages of 14-27 will face off in a variety of competitions and compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes in front of a panel of celebrity judges.

Whoever emerges with the Miss North Carolina USA crown will represent the state in the nationally televised Miss USA pageant. The winner of Miss North Carolina Teen USA will represent the state in the Miss Teen USA pageant.

Tickets for the competition may be purchased at the High Point Theatre box office or by calling (336) 883-3402. Those who cannot attend the live shows may watch the live webcasts on both evenings here. There is a fee of $40 that covers both events.

The reigning Miss USA titleholder, Morgan Romano, is from North Carolina and is naturally the reigning Miss North Carolina USA as well.