GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 7-year-old girl who went missing in Guilford County has been found and is recovering, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:30 p.m, a caller reported that 7-year-old Elizabeth “Izzy” Steinman was missing, according to Guilford Metro 911. She has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

She was reportedly found safe, but “hypothermic” later in the night. She was taken to the hospital.

She had been last seen on foot near the 9000 block of Stack Road, off of South Bunker Hill Road, in Colfax.

Deputies on scene say the sheriff’s office was using drones, K-9s and ATVs in the search.

Her family reportedly told the sheriff’s office that she has not disappeared like this before.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.