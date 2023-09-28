CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police canceled a Silver Alert regarding a 79-year-old Charlotte man with cognitive issues.

Officials called off the alert before 9 a.m.

On Wednesday, authorities say witnesses spotted Kenneth Wayne Williams driving a white 2006 Honda HR-V LX with North Carolina license plate JKE-4004 Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m.

Hours later, a Flock camera in Conway, S.C., picked up the 79-year-old man’s car around 4:45 p.m.