DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing Davidson County teenager has been found safe.

Law enforcement confirmed on Thursday morning that Shaina Trail, 15, had been found, after she was last seen at her Thomasville home on March 29.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Trail had the “potential to be in danger” when asking for any information about her disappearance. On Thursday, officials confirmed that the FBI, SBI and DCSO had been working around the clock and that she had been found.

Officials say that she was found in Pennsylvania early Thursday morning and has not yet returned to North Carolina, but she is safe.

A surveillance camera captured images of a vehicle near her home at the time she disappeared. It is believed to be a 2020 to 2023 octane blue Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with dark-tinted windows.

There will be a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to offer more details about the case.