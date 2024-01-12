HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who lost control of a vehicle on Interstate 74 died after he crashed into a guardrail on Saturday, and his body was found this week, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

He was thrown from the vehicle and found at the bottom of a steep embankment.

Around 11:30 p.m., High Point officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Wendover Avenue and Penny Road. A witness gave officers a vehicle description and tag number.

A few minutes later, officers responded to another crash at I-74W and Johnson Street. They

determined the suspect’s vehicle was the same one involved in the hit-and-run crash on

Wendover Avenue and Penny Road.

No one was in the suspect’s vehicle when officers arrived.

Officers began to search for the suspect, identified as Eric L. Morrison Jr., 33 of High

Point, and a K-9 track led officers to a street near his home, but he was not found.

On Monday, Morrison’s family filed a missing person report.

On Wednesday, the High Point Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit searched areas near

where the K-9 track ended.

Rangers with High Point Parks & Recreation deployed a boat along a portion of Oak Hollow Lake, and the HPPD’s Drone Team also searched the area.

Later on Wednesday, a person who was part of a private search party searched the woods around the crash site and found a body at the bottom of a steep embankment about 25 feet down.

The man had a substantial head injury and was pronounced dead. He was identified as

Morrison.

Investigators determined Morrison lost control coming up the exit ramp and ran off the

side of the road. His vehicle hit the guardrail, and he was thrown out.

His head then hit part of the guardrail. He died instantly. His body was found 75 feet away from where he hit the guardrail.

His vehicle went about 250 feet up the road where it hit another vehicle at the top of the ramp.

This is High Point’s first traffic fatality of 2024.