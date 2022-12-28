SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Thanks to the holiday season, business is bouncing back for some Moore County retailers following the power grid outage earlier this month.

“Sales are brisk. We got customers standing in line at the register. We’ve done really well over the last few days,” Angie Tally, with The Country Bookshop said.

Sales came to a standstill on Dec. 3 after someone damaged two power substations in Moore County. It left more than 45,000 businesses and homes in the dark for days.

“We have yet to make up for those days that we missed for the black out,” Tally said.

Just two weeks ago Governor Roy Cooper and First Lady Cooper spent the day in Southern Pines Christmas shopping.

Their visit “really turned eyes toward Southern Pines and the plight of the downtown businesses,” Tally said.

Business owners said people from as far as Cary and Greensboro are coming to Southern Pines just to support these mom-and-pop shops.

“After the blackout we had people calling doing online orders with us just to support you know our local, independent bookstore,” Tally said.

While several stores are still recovering, some business owners told CBS 17 they’ve already met end-of-year sales goals due to the boost of support.