WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — A longtime teacher for Moore County Schools was arrested Wednesday after deputies received a report accusing him of sexual assault on a minor, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

After receiving the report Thursday, deputies launched an investigation that revealed ongoing personal communications between 64-year-old Albert Joseph Lee and a child over the course of several months, the sheriff’s office said.

Lee is charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a student and two counts of sexual battery.

He’s being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $175,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16.

According to a press release from Moore County Schools, Lee has worked for the school district for almost 24 years. School leaders say he was suspended with pay following his arrest, pending further investigation.