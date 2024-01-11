NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 12,000 are without power Thursday in Stanly and Cabarrus counties, according to Union Power Cooperative.

Officials said the power outage is impacting members in the Oakboro, Locust, Stanfield, Mt. Pleasant, and Harrisburg areas of Stanly and Cabarrus Counties.

According to Union Power Cooperative, a transmission structure was damaged by floodwater from the Rocky River in eastern Cabarrus County.

Locust in Stanly County. Photo: Union Power Cooperative

“We have multiple crews and a variety of equipment on-site and working to make repairs now. However, we expect these repairs to take until this evening to complete,” a representative with Union Power Cooperative told Queen City News.

Two area schools were impacted by the outage but Union Power Cooperative was able to provide temporary service. Both schools remain open on Thursday.

“We appreciate your patience and we are working diligently to get the lights back on as safely and quickly as possible,” Union Power Cooperative said.